Hong Kong’s restaurant industry has called on the government to lift existing social-distancing rules for eateries if it pushes ahead with a vaccine passport scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s restaurant sector calls on government to lift existing social-distancing rules if it pushes ahead with vaccine passport scheme
- With a vaccine passport scheme in place, many of the existing restrictions restaurants are forced to abide by will no longer be necessary, representatives argue
- Currently, local restaurants are subject to limits on capacity, operating hours and the number of diners per table
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Hong Kong’s restaurant industry has called on the government to lift existing social-distancing rules for eateries if it pushes ahead with a vaccine passport scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang