Mobile phones pre-installed with the “LeaveHomeSafe” contact tracing app on sale in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: demand for cheap smartphones spikes as mandatory use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app at all Hong Kong restaurants, bars kicks in

  • Various models from Redmi were out of stock at one point, while lower-end brands such as Nokia and Ulefone are also sought after as residents look to get handsets just for using app
  • Society for Community Organisation’s Sze Lai-Shan calls on the government to set up stations at districts to coach the elderly and needy how to use the app

Cyril Ip
Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Dec, 2021

