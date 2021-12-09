Mobile phones pre-installed with the “LeaveHomeSafe” contact tracing app on sale in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: demand for cheap smartphones spikes as mandatory use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app at all Hong Kong restaurants, bars kicks in
- Various models from Redmi were out of stock at one point, while lower-end brands such as Nokia and Ulefone are also sought after as residents look to get handsets just for using app
- Society for Community Organisation’s Sze Lai-Shan calls on the government to set up stations at districts to coach the elderly and needy how to use the app
