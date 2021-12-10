Hong Kong residents could start registering for the health at 9am on Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: more than 23,000 sign up for health code enabling mainland China travel in first hour of registration

  • Some hoping to cross the border in the near future encounter activation issues relating to providing proof of address, which needs to be verified by officials
  • New health code is required for people in Hong Kong wanting to head to the mainland under reopening of the border expected later this month

Cannix Yau
Updated: 12:57pm, 10 Dec, 2021

