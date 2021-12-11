More than 830 booths have been set up at the outdoor fair this year, selling food, home appliances and health products at significant discounts. Photo: Dickson Lee
Products expo returns to Hong Kong after 1 year absence, drawing thousands of bargain hunters

  • The event organised by Chinese Manufacturers’ Association is being held in Victoria Park until January 3
  • Expo is expected to generate more than HK$1 billion in revenue, although visitors must comply with Covid-19 preventive measures

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:39pm, 11 Dec, 2021

