Coronavirus-inspired rules at the returning Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo have limited crowds to half their normal size. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus-inspired rules at the returning Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo have limited crowds to half their normal size. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo vendors bemoan crimped sales as Covid-19 rules limit crowds, take taste-testing off menu

  • With visitor numbers capped at just half the old capacity, booths seeing far fewer visitors as popular Causeway Bay bazaar returns for first time since 2019
  • Sales down 30 to 40 per cent compared with last expo, one vendor reveals, while guests say they miss having food stalls on site

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:10pm, 12 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coronavirus-inspired rules at the returning Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo have limited crowds to half their normal size. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus-inspired rules at the returning Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo have limited crowds to half their normal size. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE