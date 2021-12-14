BioNTech booster shots are expected to become available to all city residents next month. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: BioNTech booster shots to be made available to all Hong Kong residents from January, Carrie Lam reveals

  • Third doses of the German-made vaccine had only been available to those in high-risk categories or residents with two jabs of the mainland-produced Sinovac drug
  • How long one must wait between a second and third dose of vaccine likely to be determined later this month

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Chris LauTony Cheung
Updated: 11:57am, 14 Dec, 2021

