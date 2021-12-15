Hongkongers spend an average of HK$3,100 (US$397) per year on skincare products, a survey has found. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers spend average of HK$3,100 on skincare products per year but nearly half leave them unused, survey shows
- Consumer Council’s poll of 1,650 women shows face creams are the most frequently repurchased product, with face serums the most expensive at an average of HK$395 per item
- However, 49 per cent of respondents say they leave skincare products untouched after a year of purchasing them, with face masks topping the pile of unused goods at 42 per cent
