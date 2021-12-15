A banner promoting the government’s consumption voucher scheme is displayed in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkongers registered with Octopus to get final batch of consumption vouchers on Thursday
- Spending through Octopus has doubled since vouchers were first issued in August, according to Rita Li of Octopus Cards, in comparison to expenditure from January to July
- Consumers’ spending patterns on Octopus show expenses on food, personal care products, electrical and electronic products, online shopping and clothing increased significantly
Topic | Hong Kong economy
A banner promoting the government’s consumption voucher scheme is displayed in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam