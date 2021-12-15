The Consumer Council says it has received 71 complaints in the first 11 months of the year about the promotional tactics of “one-stop shop” medical centres. Photo: Shutterstock
Man duped into paying HK$150,000 for medical package prompts Hong Kong consumer watchdog to warn of aggressive sales tactics
- Consumer Council says it has received 71 complaints in first 11 months of 2021 about tactics of such centres, which force customers to buy more expensive packages after offering cheap or free health checks
- Complaints include staff exaggerating customers’ health conditions and operators pitching costly but unnecessary treatments using high-pressure sales tactics
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
