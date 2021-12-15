Hong Kong has been ranked the world’s most expensive city for expats for the second year in a row. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong retains title as world’s most expensive city for expats, with firm behind rankings blaming inflation
- Based on its own calculations, the firm ECA International found Hong Kong’s inflation rate was lower than the global average, but still higher than most of the other top 10 cities
- Geneva, Tokyo and New York were the runners-up, while Shanghai and Guangzhou were the highest-ranked mainland Chinese cities, coming in ninth and 10th
Topic | Hong Kong expats
