Sources say the initial quota for cross-border travel to mainland China could be as high as 3,000 people per day. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: 3,000 cross-border travellers a day ‘doable’ when Hong Kong’s quarantine-free plan with mainland China launches

  • The potential quota, which would significantly exceed earlier 1,000-person predictions, will depend on the Covid-19 outbreak situation in Guangdong
  • Business chambers to choose which members can go, according to sector figure, with those previously allowed to travel without quarantine getting first dibs

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Elizabeth CheungWilliam ZhengNadia Lam
Elizabeth Cheung William Zheng and Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:21pm, 16 Dec, 2021

