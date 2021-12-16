With the Covid-19 epidemic largely stable, Hong Kong’s economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong jobless rate falls further to 4.1 per cent as labour market’s recovery from effects of coronavirus pandemic rolls on
- Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says unemployment rate in most economic sectors declined further in three-month period from September to November
- Marked recovery seen in construction sector, with the unemployment rate down 0.8 percentage points to 5.6 per cent
Topic | Hong Kong economy
