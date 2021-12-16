With the Covid-19 epidemic largely stable, Hong Kong’s economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
With the Covid-19 epidemic largely stable, Hong Kong’s economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong jobless rate falls further to 4.1 per cent as labour market’s recovery from effects of coronavirus pandemic rolls on

  • Labour chief Law Chi-kwong says unemployment rate in most economic sectors declined further in three-month period from September to November
  • Marked recovery seen in construction sector, with the unemployment rate down 0.8 percentage points to 5.6 per cent

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise TsangNg Kang-chung
Denise Tsang and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:58pm, 16 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
With the Covid-19 epidemic largely stable, Hong Kong’s economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
With the Covid-19 epidemic largely stable, Hong Kong’s economic recovery became more entrenched in the third quarter. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE