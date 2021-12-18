Factories in Dongguan are caught in a Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: David Wong
The Hong Kong factories caught in limbo in mainland China: businesses struggle as flow of goods and people halted amid Dongguan’s Covid-19 lockdown
- Factory owners lament massive losses and job woes for workers, as authorities in Dongguan’s Dalang town enforce measures to stem infection tide
- Production lines in rush to fulfil orders by mid-January ahead of shutdown for Lunar New Year break
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Factories in Dongguan are caught in a Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: David Wong