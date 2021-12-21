An elderly Hong Kong resident uses the government’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Jockey Club, telecoms firms team to give 20,000 elderly residents smartphones for using ‘Leave Home Safe’ app
- The phones, which will be distributed via 12 local NGOs after a needs-based assessment, will come pre-equipped with a year-long data plan
- While exemptions to use of the government’s risk-exposure app exist, any resident hoping to travel to mainland China will be required to have a smartphone
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
