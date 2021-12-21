Press Conference for ‘2021 Beautiful Night HK New Year’s Eve Concert’ at Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Dickson Lee
Live music, drones and a Tesla giveaway: New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong to get not 1, but 2 large celebrations after 2 years of cancellations
- End of year will be marked by two countdown events, with NEW TV hosting a raffle giveaway and performances by Aaron Kwok and Vivian Chow
- Mirror, AGA, Gin Lee and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will headline Tourism Board-hosted event
Topic | Countdown
Press Conference for ‘2021 Beautiful Night HK New Year’s Eve Concert’ at Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Dickson Lee