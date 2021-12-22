Restaurant bookings have surged around Christmas in an economic windfall for the pandemic-battered industry. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus-battered Hong Kong restaurants expecting very merry Christmas as bookings surge

  • Simon Wong Ka-wo, of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, says eateries and hotels offering holiday meals are up to 90 per cent booked
  • Revenues are expected to reach levels not seen since 2018, before anti-government protests and the ensuing pandemic drove down receipts

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 6:54pm, 22 Dec, 2021

