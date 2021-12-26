Pedestrians bundled up on Sunday as temperatures dropped to around 12 degrees Celsius, prompting a cold weather warning from the Hong Kong Observatory. Photo: Nora Tam
Rain, cold weather warning make for miserable Boxing Day, but fail to put damper on annual Hong Kong Food Festival
- The mercury was hovering around 12 degrees Celsius on Sunday, and was expected to plunge to just 9 degrees on Monday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory
- But one vendor at the Hong Kong Food Festival says the gloomy weather may have actually helped turnout
