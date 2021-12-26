Finance chief Paul Chan says recent elections were held successfully. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong has ‘golden window of development’, finance chief says, as he calls for input on coming budget

  • Paul Chan says coronavirus pandemic is being effectively contained and city’s economy is gradually recovering
  • Financial secretary says he has met representatives of various sectors and groups since public consultation on coming budget started last week

Gary Cheung
Updated: 6:45pm, 26 Dec, 2021

