Oyster farm owner Chan To-ngan (right) and son Edwin Chan at her farm in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sceptical Hong Kong oyster farmers brace themselves for Northern Metropolis plans to transform their Deep Bay village
- Proposals for IT hub, new housing leave long-time oyster farmers worried about their livelihood
- Lack of details in development blueprint has residents asking if this might be ‘all talk, no action’
Topic | Northern Metropolis
Oyster farm owner Chan To-ngan (right) and son Edwin Chan at her farm in Lau Fau Shan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen