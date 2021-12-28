Goji Studios once had eight locations in Hong Kong. As of Tuesday morning, none remain open. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong fitness chain blames ‘unrealistic rent’, social-distancing toll in closing last branches
- Goji Studios had eight outlets before its Whampoa branch became the first to close amid the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2020
- The company has been sued multiple times after falling behind in rent and was unable to strike a deal with its remaining landlords
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
