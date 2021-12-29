Hong Kong-based air cargo crew must now quarantine for three days in a designated hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong-based air cargo crew must now quarantine for three days in a designated hotel. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s new quarantine rules for cargo aircrew could spell trouble for logistics sector, industry leaders warn

  • But government pandemic adviser suggests three-day hotel requirement does not go far enough as city attempts to keep new Omicron variant out
  • Overnight testing lockdowns in Tuen Mun and Discovery Bay triggered by infected Cathay Pacific crew members, meanwhile, turn up no new infections

Tiffany LiangElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 3:34pm, 29 Dec, 2021

