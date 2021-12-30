The Big Buddha statue at Lantau Island. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to ring bell next to Big Buddha in low-key New Year’s Eve ceremony on Lantau Island

  • Chief executive and Abbot Sik Jin-yin of Po Lin Monastery will ring the bell next to the Big Buddha, with top officials of Beijing’s liaison office in the city in attendance
  • Low-key event contrasts with other high-profile countdown activities such as the tourism board’s concert and drone show at Central Harbourfront

Denise TsangKathleen MagramoGary Cheung
Denise Tsang Kathleen Magramo and Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:06pm, 30 Dec, 2021

