Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong ramps up quarantine for Cathay Pacific aircrew from 3 to 7 days, forcing airline to suspend all long-haul cargo flights

  • In an internal memo obtained by the Post, the airline said the new quarantine requirement would come into effect after midnight on Friday
  • Cathay says further tightening of rules being made after cockpit crew member tested positive for coronavirus on fifth day of his arrival

Danny LeeDenise Tsang
Danny Lee and Denise Tsang

Updated: 12:10am, 31 Dec, 2021

