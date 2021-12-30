Cargo is the bread and butter of Cathay’s business. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong ramps up quarantine for Cathay Pacific aircrew from 3 to 7 days, forcing airline to suspend all long-haul cargo flights
- In an internal memo obtained by the Post, the airline said the new quarantine requirement would come into effect after midnight on Friday
- Cathay says further tightening of rules being made after cockpit crew member tested positive for coronavirus on fifth day of his arrival
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cargo is the bread and butter of Cathay’s business. Photo: Bloomberg