Hong Kong Tramways says it has submitted a fare adjustment application to the Transport Department proposing to raise the normal fare from HK$2.60 to HK$2.90. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tram operator seeks to raise fares by 11.5 per cent as firm struggles to cope with falling ridership, revenue
- Hong Kong Tramways has proposed raising normal fares from HK$2.60 to HK$2.90, with prices for children and elderly to be increased to HK$1.40 and HK$1.30 respectively
- Ridership declined 24 per cent last year as a result of pandemic, French-owned company says
Topic | Transport and logistics
Hong Kong Tramways says it has submitted a fare adjustment application to the Transport Department proposing to raise the normal fare from HK$2.60 to HK$2.90. Photo: Sam Tsang