Expat staff at many multinationals have been unable to travel home for two years amid Hong Kong’s strict entry restrictions, prompting some companies to subsidise the cost of their hotel quarantine upon return. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Expat staff at many multinationals have been unable to travel home for two years amid Hong Kong’s strict entry restrictions, prompting some companies to subsidise the cost of their hotel quarantine upon return. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Anxious to retain talent, Hong Kong multinationals cover quarantine costs of expatriate staff who travel to visit families

  • ‘Quarantine subsidies’ are a hefty financial burden for companies that rely on foreign employees
  • Covid-19 travel restrictions have stopped many foreign employees from returning home for two years

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Yvonne Mengping Lai
Yvonne Mengping Lai

Updated: 5:15pm, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Expat staff at many multinationals have been unable to travel home for two years amid Hong Kong’s strict entry restrictions, prompting some companies to subsidise the cost of their hotel quarantine upon return. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Expat staff at many multinationals have been unable to travel home for two years amid Hong Kong’s strict entry restrictions, prompting some companies to subsidise the cost of their hotel quarantine upon return. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE