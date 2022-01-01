Expat staff at many multinationals have been unable to travel home for two years amid Hong Kong’s strict entry restrictions, prompting some companies to subsidise the cost of their hotel quarantine upon return. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Anxious to retain talent, Hong Kong multinationals cover quarantine costs of expatriate staff who travel to visit families
- ‘Quarantine subsidies’ are a hefty financial burden for companies that rely on foreign employees
- Covid-19 travel restrictions have stopped many foreign employees from returning home for two years
