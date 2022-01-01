Beginning on Sunday, Citybus and New World First Bus will charge 3.2 per cent more for rides. Photo: Fung Chang
Hongkongers to feel the pinch as prices of basic necessities set to rise in new year

  • Passengers will have to pay more for commutes on Citybus and New World First Bus, while rebate scheme for each ride on the MTR paid by Octopus is set to end in June
  • Residents will also face higher electricity bills starting Saturday, while prices for some of McDonalds’ items will rise by 9 per cent starting on Monday

Danny Lee
Updated: 6:07pm, 1 Jan, 2022

