Financial chief Paul Chan says he expects 2022 to be “a year of economic and social development” for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy to keep growing in 2022, financial chief predicts
- But pace of expansion will depend on Omicron, inflation and geopolitical concerns, Paul Chan says
- Minister also expects Hong Kong to end up with about 6.4 per cent growth for 2021, which he calls year of ‘recovery’
