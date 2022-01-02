Financial chief Paul Chan says he expects 2022 to be “a year of economic and social development” for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial chief Paul Chan says he expects 2022 to be “a year of economic and social development” for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong economy to keep growing in 2022, financial chief predicts

  • But pace of expansion will depend on Omicron, inflation and geopolitical concerns, Paul Chan says
  • Minister also expects Hong Kong to end up with about 6.4 per cent growth for 2021, which he calls year of ‘recovery’

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:05pm, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial chief Paul Chan says he expects 2022 to be “a year of economic and social development” for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Financial chief Paul Chan says he expects 2022 to be “a year of economic and social development” for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE