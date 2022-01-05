People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s vaccination drive gets shot in arm amid rush for jabs as new rules loom, with some fearing restaurant ban equals ‘no meaning in life’

  • Tuesday’s first-dose daily rate of 18,013 hits four-month high, with many choosing Sinovac jab out of concern over stronger side effects from BioNTech one
  • Some who resisted vaccines before now say they have no choice and are under pressure from impending rules

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Denise TsangTiffany LiangLeung Pak-heiLo Hoi-ying
Denise Tsang Tiffany Liang Leung Pak-hei and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 9:05am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
People queue up for Sinovac shots outside a community vaccination centre in Jordan. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE