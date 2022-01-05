City leader Carrie Lam has floated a new mortgage arrangement for subsidised housing that would see down payments and monthly instalments sharply reduced. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong considering new mortgage scheme that would slash down payments, monthly instalments for subsidised flats, city leader says
- The so-called progressive payment scheme would see down payments and monthly instalments roughly halved
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government hoped to enable citizens, including those waiting for public housing, to ‘leapfrog’ renting and purchase homes instead
