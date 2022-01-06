A resident at a Chinese eatery in North Point. Hong Kong has imposed a 6pm curfew on dine-in service at restaurants starting from Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Omicron coronavirus: Hong Kong’s new social-distancing restrictions leave businesses, residents counting the financial and emotional costs

  • Businesses warn losses over next fortnight could exceed HK$11 billion, ramp up appeals for financial compensation or fresh subsidies
  • Industry player predicts restaurant closures, spiralling unemployment flowing from two weeks of restrictions, accuses government of mishandling health crisis

Topic |   Hong Kong social distancing
Cannix YauKathleen Magramo
Cannix Yau and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Jan, 2022

