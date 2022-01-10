Hong Kong is adding another 150 quarantine hotel rooms set aside for incoming domestic helpers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is adding another 150 quarantine hotel rooms set aside for incoming domestic helpers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to provide additional 150 quarantine hotel rooms for arriving domestic helpers

  • The rooms will be at the Rambler Garden Hotel, which was already providing 500 of them for incoming domestic workers and will be raising its rates by 8 per cent
  • Noting the large backlog of helpers waiting to travel to the city, employer representatives say the increase is not enough, but ‘better than nothing’

Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:35pm, 10 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is adding another 150 quarantine hotel rooms set aside for incoming domestic helpers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong is adding another 150 quarantine hotel rooms set aside for incoming domestic helpers. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE