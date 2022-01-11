Dine-in service at restaurants must stop at 6pm under the tighter social-distancing rules. Photo: Edmond So
Omicron: new HK$4 billion relief package for Hong Kong businesses falls far short of what is needed, industry figures say

  • Government has unveiled fresh round of subsidies for businesses hit by latest tightening of Covid-19 preventive measures
  • But with 15 types of premises shut for at least two weeks, unions argue HK$6.3 billion is needed for affected workers

Rachel Yeo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 10:08pm, 11 Jan, 2022

