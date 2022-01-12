The Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. once a tourist hot spot, has been deserted for the past two years. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: give us HK$1 billion from pandemic fund, travel sector chiefs urge Hong Kong government, with no end in sight to closed borders
- Representatives say voices from industry have diminished as authorities pursued zero-Covid policy, with no recovery possible, unlike in catering sector
- Tourism sector lawmaker Perry Yiu says while city cannot reach zero-Covid goal, the industry ‘has reached zero’
