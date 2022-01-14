Hong Kong’s catering sector is bracing itself for a shortage of Japanese seafood, especially sashimi, a favourite fare among residents. Photo: Felix Wong
No more sashimi? Hongkongers’ favourite Japanese fare part of looming supply shortage as tough Covid-19 aircrew rules bite into cargo capacity

  • Experts have warned reduced capacity for imports in general will hurt city’s status as global cargo hub if stringent rules for aircrew continue
  • High-end Japanese restaurants will be ‘highly affected’ as more than 90 per cent of sashimi they use are flown into Hong Kong

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 8:17am, 14 Jan, 2022

