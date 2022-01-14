A ban on dine-in services after 6pm is expected to be extended through the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong social distancing: ban on evening dine-in services to be extended through Lunar New Year holiday, source says
- The stricter measures, reimposed amid the emergence of a fifth wave of infections, will not be lifted before February 4, according to a government source
- The extension would put a damper on Hongkongers’ traditional festive dinners out until at least one day after the public holiday period ends
