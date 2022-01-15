Bars and pubs are among the 15 types of premises ordered to close for two weeks under Hong Kong’s strict social-distancing rules. The curbs have now been extended until February 3. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: struggling Hong Kong firms left ‘speechless’ by ‘peanuts’ HK$3.5 billion aid package

  • Industry players say subsidies insufficient to cover losses and operational costs, hope for curbs to be lifted as soon as possible
  • Extended social distancing rules mean business will miss out on entire month’s worth of revenue amid peak Lunar New Year period

Kathleen Magramo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 8:46am, 15 Jan, 2022

