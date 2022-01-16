A local NGO has voiced concerns that a new round of relief funding for businesses hurt by strict social-distancing rules has left out affected workers. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong budget: NGO calls for financial assistance for those left jobless, underemployed by strict social-distancing rules
- While a recently announced relief package is aimed at shoring up affected businesses, the Society for Community Organisation notes rank-and-file workers have been left out
- The organisation proposes workers receive up to 80 per cent of their of their salary, capped at HK$16,000 per month, for as long as six months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
