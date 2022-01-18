Hong Kong unemployment rate has dropped to 3.9 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Coronavirus: latest Hong Kong unemployment rate drops to 3.9 per cent, but labour chief warns extended social-distancing curbs could lead to joblessness rising again

  • The number of unemployed people decreased by about 14,700 to 143,300 in the latest rolling period up to December
  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says employment figures depend on how quickly authorities can curtail the latest Covid-19 outbreak

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 8:29pm, 18 Jan, 2022

