Hong Kong unemployment rate has dropped to 3.9 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: latest Hong Kong unemployment rate drops to 3.9 per cent, but labour chief warns extended social-distancing curbs could lead to joblessness rising again
- The number of unemployed people decreased by about 14,700 to 143,300 in the latest rolling period up to December
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says employment figures depend on how quickly authorities can curtail the latest Covid-19 outbreak
