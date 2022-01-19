An American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong survey found that only 10 per cent said of members were unlikely to quit the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong travel restrictions push 53 per cent of American Chamber of Commerce members to consider leaving on personal grounds, survey finds

  • A recent survey by American Chamber of Commerce found travel restrictions were harming business sentiments among members, with one-third forced to delay investments
  • Group president Tara Joseph says poll could be a ‘launch point’ for making city a top business destination

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:00am, 19 Jan, 2022

