An American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong survey found that only 10 per cent said of members were unlikely to quit the city. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong travel restrictions push 53 per cent of American Chamber of Commerce members to consider leaving on personal grounds, survey finds
- A recent survey by American Chamber of Commerce found travel restrictions were harming business sentiments among members, with one-third forced to delay investments
- Group president Tara Joseph says poll could be a ‘launch point’ for making city a top business destination
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
An American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong survey found that only 10 per cent said of members were unlikely to quit the city. Photo: Reuters