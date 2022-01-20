The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong
The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong should roll out more consumption vouchers, relax eligibility for social welfare as pandemic drags on, IMF says

  • The International Monetary Fund has also called on the government to introduce fiscal policies to address the ageing population, high income inequality and insufficient housing
  • The IMF noted Hong Kong’s economy was experiencing a strong recovery, but warned it could prove to be uneven due to the city’s zero-Covid strategy

Topic |   International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:00pm, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong
The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE