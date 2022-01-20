The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong should roll out more consumption vouchers, relax eligibility for social welfare as pandemic drags on, IMF says
- The International Monetary Fund has also called on the government to introduce fiscal policies to address the ageing population, high income inequality and insufficient housing
- The IMF noted Hong Kong’s economy was experiencing a strong recovery, but warned it could prove to be uneven due to the city’s zero-Covid strategy
The IMF has called on Hong Kong to offer more pandemic relief to vulnerable groups while also addressing structural challenges such as its ageing population. Photo: Winson Wong