Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Omicron: residents locked down in Hong Kong worry about jobs, elderly loved ones, steady supply of food and tests

  • About 2,700 residents must spend five days insider their flats at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate after the building was hit by an Omicron superspreader event
  • Several say they are scared of forfeiting wages or even losing their jobs, while others complain the government is already falling behind on its promises to them

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tiffany Liang
Tiffany Liang

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE