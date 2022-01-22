Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Omicron: residents locked down in Hong Kong worry about jobs, elderly loved ones, steady supply of food and tests
- About 2,700 residents must spend five days insider their flats at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate after the building was hit by an Omicron superspreader event
- Several say they are scared of forfeiting wages or even losing their jobs, while others complain the government is already falling behind on its promises to them
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents at Yat Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate on Friday. Photo: Edmond So