Food suppliers have warned that the price of imported goods could rise after air and sea freight costs increased last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Food suppliers have warned that the price of imported goods could rise after air and sea freight costs increased last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Imported food prices could go sky-high as Hong Kong suppliers cite rising costs for air and sea freight amid coronavirus restrictions

  • Food and beverage association director says suppliers face higher freight prices, delayed payments and a decline in order volumes
  • Logistics group chairman warns food costs could increase by about 30 to 40 per cent following Cathay Pacific cancellation issues

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Food suppliers have warned that the price of imported goods could rise after air and sea freight costs increased last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Food suppliers have warned that the price of imported goods could rise after air and sea freight costs increased last year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE