Industry representatives have urged the government to offer more assistance to workers and businesses affected by social-distancing restrictions. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong finance chief vows budget will strike balance between boosting economy, helping residents, as industry representatives call for more aid
- ‘While alleviating the impact of the epidemic, we must also focus on promoting economic development and improving people’s livelihoods,’ Paul Chan says
- Industry and labour representatives, meanwhile, say that with social-distancing measures unlikely to be eased any time soon, affected workers and businesses need assistance
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Industry representatives have urged the government to offer more assistance to workers and businesses affected by social-distancing restrictions. Photo: Felix Wong