One of the cleaning robots at work disinfecting Mei Foo MTR station. Photo: Handout
Omicron: Hong Kong’s MTR Corp urged to deploy more cleaning robots for disinfection of stations, train compartments
- MTR Corporation sent 10 ‘vaporised hydrogen peroxide’ robots last week to deep clean Mei Foo MTR station, where Omicron transmission took place
- It takes about four hours for such a robot to complete the cleaning of an eight-car train in automatic mode
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
