One of the cleaning robots at work disinfecting Mei Foo MTR station. Photo: Handout
One of the cleaning robots at work disinfecting Mei Foo MTR station. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Omicron: Hong Kong’s MTR Corp urged to deploy more cleaning robots for disinfection of stations, train compartments

  • MTR Corporation sent 10 ‘vaporised hydrogen peroxide’ robots last week to deep clean Mei Foo MTR station, where Omicron transmission took place
  • It takes about four hours for such a robot to complete the cleaning of an eight-car train in automatic mode

Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:17pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the cleaning robots at work disinfecting Mei Foo MTR station. Photo: Handout
One of the cleaning robots at work disinfecting Mei Foo MTR station. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE