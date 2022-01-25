JobsDB survey: Advertisements for employment opportunities in Hong Kong rose in 2021 to exceed 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, especially in IT, banking and finance, as well as virtual banking. Photo: Sam Tsang
Help wanted: talent in IT, corporate sales, business development, banking and finance among most sought after in Hong Kong
- Job advertisements rose by 73 per cent in 2021, exceeding 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, according to JobsDB
- Virtual banking-related job advertisements last year jumped 58 per cent from 2020, to meet development of virtual banking, electronic payment and businesses in financial institutions
