Luen Tai Hong was granted HK$14.9 million in funding to triple production of liquid eggs. Photo: Shelly Leung
Liquid egg manufacturer granted HK$14.9 million in funding to triple production as part of Hong Kong’s re-industrialisation efforts
- Luen Tai Hong plans to set up smart production line in Tai Po as part of city’s largest re-industrialisation projects
- The project will cost about HK$45 million, and the manufacturer will contribute around HK$30 million
Topic | Hong Kong economy
