Hongkong Post is pinning its hopes on cross-border e-commerce, especially in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Sam Tsang
Loss-making Hongkong Post braces for more challenges amid Covid-19 restrictions, pins hopes on cross-border e-commerce
- Hongkong Post has recently been forced to temporarily suspend mail services to certain countries, such as Canada and Australia
- The government-owned postal service sees growing opportunities in e-commerce, especially in the Greater Bay Area
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
