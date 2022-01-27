Hong Kong has rolled out some of its toughest measures yet amid the pandemic, with a lockdown on blocks in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jelly Tse
Omicron: residents locked down in Hong Kong public housing estate complain of pay cuts, job loss and forced upaid leave
- Over 100 residents at Kwai Chung Estate have been locked down for days due to an escalating coronavirus outbreak
- Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Michael Luk says organisation has received more than 100 complaints about reduced salaries or annual leave
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong has rolled out some of its toughest measures yet amid the pandemic, with a lockdown on blocks in Kwai Chung. Photo: Jelly Tse