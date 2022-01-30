Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s next budget will balance support for everyday residents against city’s long-term needs, finance chief says

  • Pointing to volatility in the global economy, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says he has been ‘carefully judging these uncertain factors … while preparing the next year’s budget’
  • He also noted that the fiscal deficit for this financial year had fallen, with more improvements expected

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:14pm, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE