Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s next budget will balance support for everyday residents against city’s long-term needs, finance chief says
- Pointing to volatility in the global economy, Financial Secretary Paul Chan says he has been ‘carefully judging these uncertain factors … while preparing the next year’s budget’
- He also noted that the fiscal deficit for this financial year had fallen, with more improvements expected
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s finance chief says next year’s budget will balance support for residents against long-term development. Photo: Edmond So