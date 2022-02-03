The accident rate in the construction sector remains stubbornly high, even as workplace safety has improved across the board. Photo: Nora Tam
No Lunar New Year joy for Hong Kong widow after construction worker husband dies, another statistic in worksite tragedies

  • Recent spate of worksite mishaps raises concerns over safety levels in construction sector
  • Twenty-five fatal accidents in construction sector last year buck overall decline in workplace accidents

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 10:00am, 3 Feb, 2022

