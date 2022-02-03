The accident rate in the construction sector remains stubbornly high, even as workplace safety has improved across the board. Photo: Nora Tam
No Lunar New Year joy for Hong Kong widow after construction worker husband dies, another statistic in worksite tragedies
- Recent spate of worksite mishaps raises concerns over safety levels in construction sector
- Twenty-five fatal accidents in construction sector last year buck overall decline in workplace accidents
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The accident rate in the construction sector remains stubbornly high, even as workplace safety has improved across the board. Photo: Nora Tam